'Glee' creators to set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son, Josey

Naya Rivera's loved ones are coming together to support each other during this difficult time.

Earlier this week, it was autopsy results confirmed the Glee star died from accidental drowning after she went missing on California's Lake Piru on July 8 while boating with her four-year-old son, Josey.

Glee producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan paid tribute to the late actress in a joint statement released by 20th Century Fox TV on July 14. They also revealed they are setting up a college fund to support Josey.

"Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey," they wrote in the heartfelt message.

"The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all," it ended.

Ryan, Brad and Ian also reminisced about casting the 33-year-old actress on Glee and discussed her incredible talent as well as the "dignity, strength, and pure intentions" she captured with depicting the love of her gay character, Santana Lopez.

"Her greatest Glee legacy is probably the humour and humanity that she brought to Santana’s relationship with her best friend and eventual girlfriend/wife Brittany," their message reads.

"It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what ‘Brittana’ meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time."

The statement continued, "Naya always made sure that Santana’s love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions.”

Naya's manager also released a statement on behalf of her family to Deadline after the recovery at Lake Piru.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," it read.

"While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."