Tyra Banks set to be next host and executive producer of 'Dancing with the Stars' By Zach Harper

Tyra Banks is moving from the judge's chair to the ballroom as she is set to be the next host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars!

The 46-year-old will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host of the beloved reality TV show as Tom gets set to wrap 15 years on the program.

"I've been a fan of 'DWTS since its beginning... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Tyra said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

“It’s nice to be first so you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”@tyrabanks says she’s excited to be the new host of @dancingABC!



Banks will be the show's first solo host and the show's first African-American female host. https://t.co/ZGK6MpSV6Zpic.twitter.com/O7fz8BeAAs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 15, 2020

Hilariously, Tyra also said on Good Morning America that she "cannot confirm or deny" rumours that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would appear on DWTS next season. Anthony has been one of the top members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in charge of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States since January.



"I don't know if he would do this right now," she said. "But I can imagine, once we have our cure [for COVID-19], once we have our vaccine, I don't know, he might have to come on and do a little cha-cha-cha to celebrate."

She also spoke about being the first solo host of the show and the first Black woman to host the show.

"I never even thought of that," she said. "I like breaking those doors down so that we don't have any more firsts, but it's nice to be first, right, so that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you."

ABC and BBC, which air the show and produce it, respectively, are thrilled Tyra will be coming on as host and executive producer.

"Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence and industry-leading achievements inspire us," Valerie Bruce, General Manager of BBC Studios' LA Productions, said in a statement. "This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing Dancing with the Stars as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction."

Tyra created and worked as the producer of America's Next Top Model from 2003 to 2015. She went on to start The Tyra Banks Show, which won her some Emmy Awards, before she replaced Nick Cannon on America's Got Talent in 2015.

It's not known what is in store for the show with Tyra at the helm, but we're excited to see what she brings to the incredible brand, given that she's legendary herself!

