Ryan Reynolds appears to have bought Paul McCartney some Buckingham Palace gin... we think By Zach Harper

Buckingham Palace released some very special gin this week and it looks like Ryan Reynolds wanted to make sure Paul McCartney got some.

The Green Lantern star appears to have sent the former Beatles singer/bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member a special order of Buckingham Palace Small Batch Dry gin. He posted the receipt to Instagram on July 14... but he made some slight alterations to the addresses on it. See if you notice anything about the addresses, payment method and shipping method below...

Ryan likes pranking other stars, and has often done similar things to Hugh Jackman. He's also pranked Paul like this before. Last year, just after meeting the legendary musician, he posted a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true? You're welcome, Paul."

Anyway, given the jokey addresses and the presence of "Royal Space Force" as the shipping method here, we also wouldn't be surprised if this entire thing is just a big joke. So if Sir Paul does get some gin in the mail from Ryan over the next few days, could he please post a photo of it?

The Buckingham Palace Small Batch Dry gin is on sale now for around $70, and its proceeds are going toward the Royal Trust Collection, which maintains the family's special collection of art. It was made with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves that come straight from Buckingham Palace's grounds!

There's a catch, though – it's only shipping to homes in the United Kingdom for now. But if you've got an Auntie Gin over there, don't be shy about ordering her a batch.

And don't worry, if you're new to gin, the Royal Family has some suggestions as to how to enjoy the drink!

"For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon," Buckingham Palace's website reads.