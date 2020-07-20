'Dancing on Ice' star Brianne Delcourt quits show to return to Canada By Zach Harper

Oh, Canada! Brianne Delcourt, the Canadian-born star of the U.K.'s popular Dancing on Ice show, has quit the program to move back to our home and native land with her fiancé Kevin Kilbane and her daughter, Gracie.

The news is and isn't that surprising, given she and Kevin have been on this side of the Atlantic for the last few months. They arrived in Canada just before the world went into lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, and they now plan to stay.

"It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now," she exclusively told HELLO! UK, saying those at ITV, which airs the show in the U.K., were supportive.

"It was quite emotional and they knew I had to do what was right for me," she said of informing them of her decision.

Brianne, who has been a figure on Dancing on Ice since 2010, told the publication she'd like to strap her blades on and get back on the ice in some capacity in the future. But for now she said she plans to focus on Kevin and three-year-old Gracie and the life they want to build in Canada.

"My life is here with Kevin and Gracie," she continued. "I've made the right decision. I'll always skate and perform when I can and you may see me again. But as for now, I'm taking a break from it all to fulfill my other passion and dream – which is my family. There will be more exciting news ahead as well. This is just the beginning for us."

"The hardest part will be missing my DOI family, and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin," she said.

"I'm 39 – 40 in February – and I've been on the road for so long and as a working mum – a single mum. I really had to work hard for everything on my own. The show has been a huge part of my life and part of Gracie's, too."

The family of three have been sharing glimpses into their life on this side of the pond on Instagram, posting lots of loved up photos and family excursions. Brianne also recently sold her house in Clarington, Ont., just outside of Oshawa.

Kevin and Brianne met on the 12th season of Dancing on Ice last year, started dating in December and got engaged in February. He is a former professional soccer player who was born in England and played for teams including Everton before he went on to work as an analyst for Virgin Media, BBC Radio 5 and other outlets.

Welcome to Canada, Kevin! We hope you continue to love it here.