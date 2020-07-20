You need to see Harry Styles's new moustache, which has divided fans By Zach Harper

Harry Styles would have no problem doing Movember, should he choose to participate in the annual campaign to raise money for prostate cancer research come November.

The 26-year-old former One Direction singer has grown a moustache in lockdown – and it is a sight to behold. His new hairy styles were revealed during a socially distanced visit he made to chef Massimo Bottura while in Italy.

villamanodori: Many thanks for your visit @Harry_Styles, enjoy our little gift! pic.twitter.com/XsolVetp6q — HSD (@hsdaily) July 18, 2020

One photo posted to Massimo's social media accounts shows the star holding a bottle of balsamic vinegar while wearing jeans, a green-and-white striped shirt and aviator sunglasses. Another shows him posing with Mossimo while holding the new cookbook by the chef, whose Modena-based Osteria Francescana has won three Michelin stars.

Fans had a ton to say about his new look.

"Can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache," one quipped while posting screenshots of photos from Massimo's Instagram story.

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

Another wasn't so sure she enjoyed the new look.

"I'm telling you this with kindness but please shave the mustache off," she wrote, with a smiley face, before ending her tweet "no offense."

harry styles i'm telling you this with kindness but please shave the mustache off :) no offense pic.twitter.com/7H7StLfoY8 — karla's proud of louis :) (@haroldtommoo) July 17, 2020

"He looks like Mario with some shady tattoos," another person wrote, putting a twist on the location of the moustache's unveiling.

He looks like Mario with some shady tattoos pic.twitter.com/yFuPKBXvda — Ann (@Onelovemusic4) July 18, 2020

"Don't listen to the haters please keep the mustache," another person tweeted. "I love it."

@Harry_Styles don’t listen to the haters please keep the mustache. I love it梁☺️ pic.twitter.com/83Z92fxUci — v懶懶懶懶 (@virginiagaddy1) July 20, 2020

So, we moustache you a question. (Sorry.) Do you love Harry's new look? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below!

Loading…