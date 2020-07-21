Drake sends scented candles to Toronto Raptors to help them get through quarantine By Zach Harper

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, and the NBA has really felt the effects since March. Several high-profile players such as Kevin Durant came down with COVID-19, and much like other sports leagues, the NBA's 2019-2020 season went on hiatus due to the dangers of playing during the pandemic.

Drake, who is the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador, has sent several of the team's players special gifts to help with their self care. The Raptors are currently self-isolating at Walt Disney World as the NBA gets set to start play again.

Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell, Fred VanVleet, Chris Boucher, Stanley Johnson and Kyle Lowry all received scented candles from Drizzy. They came in scents such as Muskoka, Sweeter Tings and Carby Musk.

DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Steph Curry and his Canadian-born wife Ayesha Curry were also sent the gifts.

It's long been rumoured that Drake is going to release his own line of scented candles. He shared photos of a few such lights on Instagram back in June, with the caption "@betterworldfragrancehouse Available soon cc: @ovoniko."

Drake is likely still at home in Toronto, where he's been throughout the pandemic. Since the U.S.-Canada border is closed to non-essential travel, he may not be able to see his Raptors friends anytime soon, but this gesture is a very kind one. Quarantine isn't easy, and it's great to see him being there for his pals.

