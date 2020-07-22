'I pray it will get better': Priscilla Presley shares her grief over the death of her grandson, Benjamin Keough By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Priscilla Presley has is sharing her grief over the death of Benjamin Keough, her late grandson.



Benjamin was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla's daughter with Elvis Presley, and singer Danny Keough. He tragically passed away at the age of 27 of an apparent suicide.

These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better... https://t.co/e2msCwvsEO — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 22, 2020

"These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life," Priscilla wrote in a tweet on July 22.

"The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul."

"Each day I wake up I pray it will get better," the 75-year-old continued. "Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother.

"Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death."

She ended the message, "Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

MORE: In Memoriam: Celebrities who died in 2020

Riley Keough, 31, is Benjamin's elder sister. Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood are Lisa Marie's 11-year-old twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Navarone Anthony Garibaldi, 33, is the half-brother of Lisa Marie and child of Priscilla and Marco Garibaldi.

Some of Benjamin's other loved ones have also expressed their grief publicly. His girlfriend, Diana Pinto, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the two of them.

"To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room," she wrote on July 19. "You touch every single soul around you."

"You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered," she continued.

"You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind. My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart."

She asked for strength during this period of grief.

"You will always be the love of my life, my everything," Diana ended the post. "Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito. Love forever, Honu."

Riley also shared a loving tribute to her younger brother on Instagram.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector," she wrote.

"Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart," the model-actress went on. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak."

She ended the post, "I hope we meet again."