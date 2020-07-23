Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged: 'I knew I loved you the moment I met you' By Heather Cichowski

Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich!

The couple shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts along with photos of the beach proposal. In the pictures, captured by Angelo Kritikos, Demi and Max gaze adoringly at each other and kiss. Fans even got a glimpse of her gorgeous ring!

It is reportedly an emerald-cut diamond ring designed by California jeweller Peter Marco. The central stone features two smaller stones framing it. The 27-year-old showed off her ring against long, red nails.

Demi also opened up on Instagram about finding her fiancé. She began with a sweet story about her birth father.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she explained. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

MORE: Eleonore von Habsburg and Jerome d'Ambrosio marry in civil ceremony in Monaco

The "Confident" singer then addressed her future husband in a glowing tribute.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she said of The Young and the Restless actor.

"It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did, too.

"I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself," she continued.

"I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you," Demi concluded. "I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

Max wrote an equally romantic and emotional message on Instagram.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," the 29-year-old sweetly said.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

Demi added in the comments, "YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY."

Max and Demi were photographed grocery shopping together in April during the coronavirus pandemic. The images came after rumours the pair were dating and isolating together during COVID-19 after Demi was accidentally seen in one of Max's Instagram Lives in March.

The happy couple later went public with their relationship on social media.

Many congratulations to Demi and Max and all the best in the future.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?