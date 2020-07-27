Vote for your favourite photo from the Canada Covid Portrait challenge this week!

Happy weekend! We've got eight new great images from the Canada Covid Portrait challenge for you to choose from this week.

Most of the photos were taken during June and July as people started to venture out in public again as restrictions began to be lifted across Canada. From Victoria, B.C. to Halifax, they show how Canadians have moved from mostly being inside to adapting to the "new normal" of wearing masks and social distancing in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many will be very relatable to Canadians, whether through their own video chats to interactions with first responders during the last few months.

To submit a photo for the Canada Covid Portrait challenge, you can use the hashtag #CanadaCovidPortrait on Instagram, or email submissions@canadacovidportrait.ca. The challenge is open to anyone with a camera – you don't need to be a professional!

Here are this week's images:

Brian Elliot's photo shows a trip from Vancouver to Vancouver Island by ferry in July. Coronavirus prevention rules now require people to stay in their cars while taking the ferry.

"This is the view of Active Pass from the upper car deck," he said.

Kama Jones's photo was also taken on a ferry in British Columbia, showing her son as they returned home on a trip from Vancouver Island to the mainland.

"When I returned to work on June 1 as an essential service worker (teacher), it was a tough decision about whether to send our son back to school to finish off his school year," she said.

"This COVID economy has especially hit working moms hard – no daycare or normal school schedules have made things pretty much impossible.

"My dad recently retired and offered to be grandpa-nanny/home school teacher for the rest of the school year on Vancouver Island. They hiked, played card games, built LEGO and spent time with my 89-year-old grandma."

James Erdeg's photo was taken on the docks of the Lower Don Lands in Toronto and shows a creative way to hold a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I found it funny when you see the behind the scenes work that goes into capturing an image, especially during COVID-19," he said.

Liz Rubincam's photo shows Harold, a firefighter, at home during the pandemic. She's been capturing photos of Victoria residents as they isolate due to COVID-19.

"Each individual or group was photographed behind glass," Liz said. "The resulting multi-layered images provide a glimpse into this time of self-isolation and the environments that offer shelter and protection. The people in my photographs are senior in isolation, first-responders, busy families, couples in love, just to name a few."

"I realized early on that I'm not a teacher and have the utmost respect for educators and how they keep kids attentive for most of the day," Harold said of his time in isolation.

Heather Seaman's image, which was taken by Hazel Williams, will likely be very relatable to most readers. It shows her family during one of their weekly video calls in July. They've been having talks on Messenger to stay in touch and support each other.

"The four of us have not been in the asme room all together since last Christmas. It's been tough not being able to hug each other, but our video chats have helped to fill that void.

"My sister and I both live in the Toronto area, while our brother and dad live in Montreal. My sister is a health care professional, who logs in to the video calls – when she can – during a break at the hospital. She's been working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic - something we're all really inspired by and proud of.

"Our dad, a senior, who's still fairly new to computers and technology, has come a long way in using video chats since we started them in the midst of the pandemic in April. It's been a bright spot during the weeks of isolation – lots of laughs and catching up on what's been going on in each of our lives. We even came up with a unique way to celebrate my brother's birthday in June, each holding up individual cake slices with candles, having a mini video dance party and the obligatory singing of Happy Birthday. It was hilarious! One of many memories we'll hold onto long after this pandemic is over. Like everyone doing their best to adapt to this new normal."

Brenda Spielmann's photo shows her daughter wearing a mask after arriving from Australia.

"This was her first time going out after a two-week quarantine," she said.

Fey Villacampa is a travel nurse who went to Paulutuk, N.W.T. to help fill a need in staff from March to May. The community of 300 people is their only source of medical help and they have no doctor on site and no ventilators, Fey said. That means if people are very sick, they need to be airlifted to Inuvik, Yellowknife or Edmonton. The image shows staff at work during the pandemic.

"Oftentimes the harsh Arctic weather can delay the help," she said. "It is also quite challenging for the locals if they need to isolate for 14 days because of housing shortage. One house can have up to 13 people sharing the limited space.

"Thankfully, we had zero COVID-19 cases. The community remained strong, helping each other to remain safe. The school was stopped, flights were down to once a week and no tourists were allowed – only the essential workers were permitted."

Len Wagg's photo shows people heading outside and starting to use the great outdoors again as coronavirus measures relaxed a bit in Halifax.

"People were allowed to to go beaches as long as social distancing was in place," he said. "Some kite-boarders headed to Conrad's beach in Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia, while others enjoyed a stroll along a bluff."

So, which of these photos is your favourite? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

