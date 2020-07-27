Why Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of a teddy bear By Zach Harper

Mara Soriano's backpack was recently stolen in Vancouver. That would have been upsetting enough, but its contents were extremely important to her. Inside was a Build a Bear that features the voice of her mother, who died of cancer at age 53 last year.

笠 A stolen teddy bear with a voice message from a #Vancouver woman’s late mother has still not been found. Full story: @CityNewsVAN@NEWS1130@BT_Vancouverpic.twitter.com/VoTzdUdGji — Ashley Grace Burr (@AshleyBurr_) July 27, 2020

Perennial celebrity superhero Ryan Reynolds heard about her story and leapt into action. He's offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps recover Mara's bear.

"Zero questions asked," the dad of three tweeted on July 25, sharing a photo of the bear, which is wearing a red-and-orange patterned dress, white jacket and black glasses. "Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home."

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Mara says the bear is especially important to her because the recording was made before her mother's voice changed due to her cancer treatment. She shared a video of the theft that was caught on camera outside a restaurant. You can watch it below.

Here's the video, I know it's not the best angle, but i'm working on putting the other two up. This local restaurant, Gurkha was extremely helpful and cooperative! SO GRATEFUL for their help!! Please send them my thanks next time you eat there!! pic.twitter.com/YGdpUwr4v0 — mara soriano | FIND MAMABEAR VANCOUVER (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

Other stars have also gotten involved after they saw Ryan's tweet. George Stroumboulopoulos said he will also put up $5,000 for the bear's safe return. Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy and Zach Braff also tweeted about Mara's bear in the hopes she'll get it back.

Have you seen Mara's Mama Bear? Let her know! You can also email her at findmamabearyvr@gmail.com if you know anything about her beloved stuffed animal.