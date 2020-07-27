Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome a baby girl: reports By Zach Harper

She's here! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly become parents after the former Game of Thrones star gave birth to a baby girl.

The little bundle of joy reportedly came into the world on July 22 in Los Angeles, and a source told Entertainment Tonightthe couple are "over the moon." TMZ reports the baby will be named Willa, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

"[They are] already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," the source told ET. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Sophie, 24, was first reported to be pregnant back in March, but the couple never confirmed they were expecting. They're very private.

The two married in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The Jonas Brothers member and actress first started dating in 2016 and got engaged the next year. The couple held a second ceremony in front of family and friends in France a month later that was attended by Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who served as her maid of honour. Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were Joe's groomsmen.

Congrats to the new parents!

