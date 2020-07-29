2020 Emmy Awards: See all of this year's nominees, including 'The Crown,' 'Killing Eve' and 'Schitt's Creek' By Heather Cichowski

We're crossing our fingers for Schitt's Creek at the Emmys. The 2020 Emmy Awards nominations are out, and the beloved Canadian show is up for three major awards – and 15 overall!

The lucky 72nd Emmy Award nominees were announced on July 28 in a ceremony hosted by Leslie Jones with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

In addition to Schitt's Creek's nods, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both received leading actress nominations for Killing Eve. Newcomer Paul Mescal also received a nod for his work on Normal People. The Crown and Olivia Colman are also up for major prizes this year. And Zendaya earned her first Emmy nomination for Euphoria!

The 2020 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20. It is not yet known what format the telecast will take due to the coronavirus.

With no further ado, here are the key 2020 Emmy Award nominees:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae,Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish



OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SHOW

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria



OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere



OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen



OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do In The Shadows



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession



