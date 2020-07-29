2020 Emmy Awards: See all of this year's nominees, including 'The Crown,' 'Killing Eve' and 'Schitt's Creek'
By Heather Cichowski
We're crossing our fingers for Schitt's Creek at the Emmys. The 2020 Emmy Awards nominations are out, and the beloved Canadian show is up for three major awards – and 15 overall!
The lucky 72nd Emmy Award nominees were announced on July 28 in a ceremony hosted by Leslie Jones with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
In addition to Schitt's Creek's nods, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both received leading actress nominations for Killing Eve. Newcomer Paul Mescal also received a nod for his work on Normal People. The Crown and Olivia Colman are also up for major prizes this year. And Zendaya earned her first Emmy nomination for Euphoria!
The 2020 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20. It is not yet known what format the telecast will take due to the coronavirus.
MORE: Jimmy Kimmel will host 2020 Emmy Awards
With no further ado, here are the key 2020 Emmy Award nominees:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae,Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SHOW
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
