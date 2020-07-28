Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share new photos from their romantic proposal By Heather Cichowski

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced their engagement earlier in July, and are now sharing more details about it!

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's oldest son confirmed the happy news on Instagram with a beautiful photo of the pair embracing in a gorgeous outdoor landscape. The American model/actress wore a pretty yellow dress from her future mother-in-law!

On July 28, Brooklyn and Nicola gave fans a further look at the proposal with photos on Instagram. They each shared four snaps from the romantic event, including one of the 21-year-old getting down on one knee to pop the question!

The other pictures capture the pair embracing each other and their loved ones, including Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz.

The 25-year-old simply captioned the post, "brooklyn you’re my world," to which he responded in the comments, "Love you so much baby xxxxx."

Brooklyn, who is a photographer, shared similar pictures of the tender engagement, which featured one of he and Nicola hugging.

"Can’t imagine a life without you baby," he wrote. "You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back."

Nicola wrote an equally glowing response. She said, "I’m so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE."

Brooklyn also penned a very romantic message when he announced he and Nicola were to be married.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx," he said on Instagram. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx"

The newly engaged couple are said to be planning two weddings in 2021, with one in the United Kingdom and one in Florida, where her father resides, likely so Nicola and Brooklyn can celebrate with all of their loved ones.

