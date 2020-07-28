Martha Stewart speaks about her now infamous 'thirst trap' pool selfie By Zach Harper

Martha Stewart didn't know what a thirst trap was when she posted her now infamous pool selfie last week, but now she admits the photo definitely is one.

If you haven't heard about it by now, the 78-year-old shared an image of herself in her pool, emerging from a dip in the sunny summer weather. Fans were quick to comment and share the picture, which was also spoofed by comedian Chelsea Handler.

On Entertainment Tonight on July 28, Martha was asked if she thought the photo was a thirst trap – a slang term that refers to a social media post designed so users will find the person depicted in it attractive. After saying she didn't know what that was, ET's host Nischelle Turner explained it. At that point, Martha said yes, though that wasn't the intention.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice," the lifestyle mogul explained about how she took the image. "The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."





After Chelsea posted her own version of the picture, Martha hilariously showed up in her Instagram comments to get in on the joke.

"Dear Chelsea, I'm so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it," Martha wrote. "I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and... too young to be emulating me."

The comment was later deleted.

We would expect nothing less from Martha, who has shown her excellent sense of humour throughout her career, particular with good pal . The two met on her show in 2008. They later impressed viewers with the banter between them on their Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, which ran from 2016 to 2018 on VH1. They've remained good friends, and we hope Martha will have him and Chelsea on her new show, Martha Knows Best, which starts airing on HGTV on July 31.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?