Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston likely set for another 'reunion' at 2020 Emmys By Heather Cichowski

Could we be treated to another Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion sometime soon? Fans are already hoping so!

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards were announced on July 28, and the actress received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on The Morning Show. Brad also got one in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his brief-but-memorable turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live. His hilarious spot came during one of the show's special Saturday Night Live at Home episodes that aired during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 72nd Emmys are set to take place on Sept. 20 in a telecast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, however, it is not yet known what format it will take due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even in the likelihood that the ceremony takes place virtually to respect social distancing and safety guidelines, we're still hopeful to see a sweet interaction between the former spouses, especially after their viral moments during the 2020 awards season.

Brad and Jen's reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19 was one of the highlights of the entire awards season. The former lovebirds, who were married from 2000 to 2005, met up backstage at the event and offered each other congratulatory hugs and smiles and grabbed each other's hands.

Brad scooped up the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture SAG Award for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Jen took home the Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series prize for her performance on The Morning Show.

Brad was also seen backstage watching his ex-wife's acceptance speech on a TV. The actress looked genuinely shocked to take home the prize, and now she is nominated for the same show at the Emmys!

No matter what format the Emmy Awards take, it will be a memorable evening.

Good luck to Brad, Jennifer and all the other nominees!

