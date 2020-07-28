'You've been nominated!' Watch the funny moment Leslie Jones tells Laverne Cox she's up for an Emmy By Zach Harper

Laverne Cox is no stranger to the Emmy Awards. The former Orange is the New Black star has received multiple nominations for her work on the show. She also won a Daytime Emmy Award for her Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, a documentary about seven young transgender people.

But the 48-year-old seemed surprised she had received another nod for her role on OITNB as the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on July 28 – partly because of how Leslie Jones sprung the news on her.

Laverne and Leslie helped reveal the nominees digitally on a panel that also included Josh Gad and Canada's own Tatiana Maslany. After the majority of those who were up for awards were announced, Leslie decided to tell Laverne the trans star was also one of those people.

"Laverne, I got something to tell you," Leslie said, leaning in to the screen. "You were nominated for an Emmy in... what category? Best drama series? Best actress. I was suppose to do that way smoother."

Fast forward to about 16 minutes into this video to see the hilarious moment:

Laverne just stared at the screen, unsure what to say. That's probably a reaction many of us would have if we were in her position.

"You have a nomination," Leslie continued.

"Wait, really? What?" Laverne replied.

"You've been nominated! You've been nominated!" Leslie yelled repeatedly.

"This year?" Laverne asked.

"Yes, girl," Leslie continued. "This whole thing was set up for you. Can you not hear me? You're nominated for best guest actress on a show!"

"Really?" Laverne continued to ask.

"Yes, Laverne. Do you not believe me?" Leslie laughed, before turning to the camera and yelling, "She did it! It's Laverne's turn now!"

"Thank you?" Laverne finally replied.

Too funny! This is Laverne's second time being up for the award. Good luck to her!

The star has drawn rave reviews from Hollywood for her work on Disclosure, a Netflix documentary about transgender people's representation in films, television and other forms of media.

Laverne was one of the executive producers of the film, which looks at harmful stereotypes of transgender people throughout the history of film and TV. It has also been called groundbreaking because it only features interviews with stars who are transgender themselves, such as Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski, Chaz Bono, Transparent stars Alexandra Billings and Trace Lysette and others. It's expected to continue to pick up buzz as we head into awards season in the new year and is already being touted to get an Oscar nomination.

This year's Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will take place Sept. 20. It's not known what format they'll take, be it digital or in-person, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

