'What a morning waking up to this news!': Jennifer Aniston reacts to first Emmy nomination in 11 years By Heather Cichowski

Jennifer Aniston had plenty to celebrate on July 28 after the nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards were revealed. She received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on The Morning Show.

The former Friends actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who works with her on the show.

"What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family," she wrote alongside photos of the Apple TV+ show's cast and crew.

"This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it," the 51-year-old penned. "Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE."

She added, "Now, I’m just gonna have to figure out what MASK I’M GONNA WEAR!!"

Her co-star, Steve Carell, earned a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on the show.

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston likely set for another 'reunion' at 2020 Emmys

Jennifer's nomination is special. It marks the first time that she has been up for an Emmy Award in 11 years. She was last nominated by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which run the Emmy Awards, for her guest appearance on 30 Rock back in 2009.

Prior to that, Jennifer received a nod every year from 2000 to 2004 for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her iconic role as Rachel Green on Friends. In 2002, she won an Emmy for her work on the show.

This is also the first time she has been recognized in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys thanks to her role as TV anchor Alex Levy.

The 72nd Emmys will take place on Sept. 20 in a telecast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has yet to be decided whether it will be a digital ceremony or an in-person socially distanced event, or another format.

No matter the format, fans are hoping Jennifer will reunite with ex Brad Pitt in some way. He was nominated at the 2020 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his very-brief-but-memorable turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

Fans will remember Brad and Jen's reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. The former partners, who were married from 2000 to 2005, met up backstage at the event and offered each other congratulatory hugs.

Brad scooped up the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture SAG Award for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, while Jen took home the Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series prize for her performance on The Morning Show. Brad and Jennifer's reunion was one of the highlights of the entire awards season.

