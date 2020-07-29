Ryan Reynolds helps Vancouver woman find her missing teddy bear By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

The missing teddy bear has been found!

Mara Soriano's backpack was reportedly stolen last week. Inside was a Build a Bear featuring the voice of her mother, who died of cancer at age 53 last year.

The bear's recording says, “I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.”

After the incident, there was a plea for the return of the precious bear. The #FindMarasBear hashtag was started on social media, and celebrities got involved in the search, including Ryan Reynolds. He offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who helped find Mara's teddy bear.

Happily, the bear has been recovered!

"Thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome #FoundMarasBear," he tweeted on July 29.

The father of three also included a photo of Mara holding the Build a Bear.

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBearhttps://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

CBC news reporter Dan Burritttweeted the teddy bear was said to have been returned by two good samaritans "after taking it from the original thief." Video of Mara getting the bear back shows her breaking down in tears as she hugs it.

Ryan originally sent out a plea for the bear's safe return on July 25.

"Zero questions asked," he tweeted. "Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds appears to have bought Paul McCartney some Buckingham Palace gin... we think

Other stars also got involved after they saw Ryan's tweet. George Stroumboulopoulos said he would also give $5,000 for the bear's safe return. Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy and Zach Braff also tweeted about Mara's bear in the hopes she would get it back.

Members of the public also offered assistance in the return of Mara's beloved bear.

We're so happy to hear that Mara has the cherished teddy bear back!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?