Martha Stewart says she received '14 proposals' since posting her viral poolside selfie By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Martha Stewart is loved for her lip-smackingly delicious recipes and clever craft ideas, but she has recently become known for her viral pool selfie. It attracted a LOT of reaction and got her tons of attention, and she has the proposals to prove it!

The 78-year-old uploaded an image to Instagram, emerging from a dip in her East Hampton pool in the sunny summer weather. It quickly went viral, received over 230,000 likes and was even spoofed by comedian Chelsea Handler. The photo also led the hospitality maven to discover just the meaning of "thirst trap." (It's a slang term which refers to a social media post designed so users will find the person depicted in it attractive.)

To top it all off, the stunning pool selfie has earned Martha a number of marriage proposals.

"I've had 14 proposals. I don't know what for, but they're proposals," Martha told E!'s Daily Pop. "I haven't checked lately. That was the first day."

We bet there must be plenty more proposals in her comments and DMs!

Even Reese Witherspoon called Martha a "stunner" in the comments, and several other followers echoed the sentiment by deeming the photo "iconic" and "beautiful." There were quite a few others asking if Martha was single!

On Entertainment Tonight on July 28, Martha explained to host Nischelle Turner about whether she thought the photo was a thirst trap and how the iconic image came to be.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice," the lifestyle mogul explained. "The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

If Martha were ever to accept a proposal from an admirer, she already has plenty of engagement and wedding inspiration to draw from!

