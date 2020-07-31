Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish lead the 2020 VMA nominations By Heather Cichowski

There are a number of Canadian stars nominated at the 2020 MTV VMAs, and we're crossing our fingers that some of our fantastic talent scoops up the Moon Person (previously Moonman) prizes.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the Video Music Awards nominations with nine noms each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and Canada's own The Weeknd, who both received six each.

Justin Bieber and Drake were also honoured at this year's VMAs along with Taylor Swift, Lizzo and the Jonas Brothers.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the VMAs has introduced new categories: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. The intention is to profile music made during the COVID-19 lockdown and the changing musical landscape.

Fans will be able to vote in all of the gender-neutral categories from today on the MTV VMA website.

The 2020 Video Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and from various iconic locations in New York's five boroughs.

Below, you’ll find a list of nominees relevant to HELLO! Canada readers. For a full list of the nominations, see the MTV VMA's website.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Post Malone – "Circles"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck With U"

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)"

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

BEST POP

BTS – "On"

Halsey – "You Should Be Sad"

Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift – "Lover"

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – "Bop"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Travis Scott – "Highest in the Room"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle – "Do It"

H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide"

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"

Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST K-POP

BTS – "On"

EXO – "Obsession"

(G)I-DLE EXO – "Oh My God"

Monsta X – "Someone's Someone"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin – "China"

Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul – "Mamacita"

J Balvin – "Amarillo"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Maulma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

Best Rock

Blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Coldplay – "Orphans"

Evanescence – "Wasted on You"

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers – "Caution"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low – "Some Kind of Disaster"

Finneas – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"

Twenty One Pilots – "Level of Concern"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber –"Stuck With U"

Blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Drake – "Toosie Slide"

John Legend – "Bigger Love"

Twenty One Pilots – "Level of Concern"

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle – "Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)"

CNCO – MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents – #DanceTogether

John Legend – #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish – "All the Good Girls Go to Hell"

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"

H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

