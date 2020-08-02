Jennifer Garner enlists her hilarious mom to help make her grandma's cornbread on her 'Pretend Cooking Show' By Heather Cichowski

Jennifer Garner returned with another funny episode of her Pretend Cooking Show series on Instagram this week. She was in the kitchen making her grandma's cornbread. And this time, the actress got some virtual help from her mom, Patricia Ann Garner.

"I call my mom every time I make cornbread—even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep," Jennifer explained on Instagram.

"Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom."

If you're looking for a new baking project during the coronavirus social distancing, Jen's grandmom's cornbread in a great option.

"This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast," the mom of three said. "Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Jennifer demonstrated just how easy the cornbread is to make in a four-minute video. In the clip, she communicated with her mom via the phone and computer, although, there were initially some technology issues.

The Peppermint actress highlighted the recipe's flexibility. It features ingredients people likely have in their pantries, including flour, an egg and sugar, but she made changes to suit what she had. For example, Patricia Ann typically makes the cornbread with "oil" and a smaller cast iron skillet. Jen only had a very large skillet so she used a Dutch oven instead. She then asked if she can use olive oil.

"I've never used olive oil," her mom responded. "Oklahoma farmers are not Italian."

Undeterred, Jennifer tried a bit of leftover oil with butter.

Her mother instructed her to heat up the pan with butter and oil in the oven.

"But, you've got to work fast now, daughter," the matriarch said.

It doesn't matter the type of cornmeal for the recipe, either, and the sugar measurement is a "dip in and get a little bit," according to mama. Out of buttermilk? Be like Jennifer and make your own by mixing milk with vinegar or lemon juice and allow the mixture to curdle.

As for how long the cornbread cooks, Patricia Ann told Jennifer, "Honey, until it's brown." She added it should be checked around 12-14 minutes.

At one point, Jen's mom cutely told her daughter to be mindful of burning herself on the hot pan.

If you're curious about how best to eat the cornbread, Patricia Ann said she prefers it with just butter.

Jennifer has made many delicious recipes in her Pretend Cooking Show series, including bolognese and biscotti. Each one of the videos captures her fun in the kitchen and humour and shows she doesn't take herself too seriously.

We look forward to seeing what delicious thing she'll whip up next! And hopefully Jen and her mom will be able to cook together in person for a new episode soon.

