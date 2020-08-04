Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively apologize for holding their wedding at a plantation By Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds says he and Blake Lively are "deeply and unreservedly sorry" for holding their wedding at a former South Carolina plantation.

The two married at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, S.C., in 2012, a location that used the labour of enslaved Black people before the practice was outlawed.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Ryan told Fast Company of picking that venue. "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.

"Years ago we got married again at home – but shame works in weird ways," Ryan continued. "A giant... mistake that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn't mean you won't [mess] up again. But re-patterning and changing lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

RELATED: Seven ways you can educate yourself about anti-Black racism and take action

Back in June, the couple donated US$200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund after George Floyd's death. At the same time, they released a heartfelt statement saying they had made mistakes with racial justice issues and promised to do better.

"We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car," they wrote on Instagram. "We don't know what it's like to experience that life day in and day out. We can't imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.

"We've been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it... especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They've led us to huge avenues of education.

"We're committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. It's the least we can do to honour not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the Black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn't rolling."