Justin Bieber shares photos from his joint baptism with Hailey Baldwin By Heather Cichowski

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Christian faith is important to them as a individuals and as a couple, and they decided to have a joint baptism together while on their recent road trip. The singer has since shared photos of the special moment on his Instagram.

Religion has been an important part of the singer's life and in his relationship with his wife. And being baptized alongside Hailey made for a very meaningful experience for him.

"This was one of most special moments of my life," Justin wrote. "Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

The series of photos show Justin and Hailey in the water and then emerging from it, being helped up by those surrounding them and receiving a blessing.

"One of the top moments of my life doing this with you," E! host Jason Kennedy wrote in the comments about the special moment.

After sharing the photos of the baptism, Justin uploaded a picture of himself on a boat, enjoying the sunny summer weather.

"Feeling so blessed," he captioned the post.

Justin and Hailey have been enjoying a road trip this summer and the 26-year-old has been uploading photos of their journey on Instagram. The photos were reportedly taken while the two made a stop in Idaho.

The "All Around Me" singer shared another shot of himself with Judah Smith, lead pastor at Churchome, on the boat.

Justin and Hailey met in 2009, and reconnected as adults when the two were attending a service at Hillsong Church in New York.

"Being able to share [faith] with each other—to have that bond of faith and spirituality—is so [critical] for us," Hailey told Elle of the couple's spiritual bond earlier this year.

"It's the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being part of the church community together. It's everything."

