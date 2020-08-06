Michelle Obama opens up about 'low-grade depression' in her new podcast By Heather Cichowski

Uncertain times can take even more of a toll on our mental health. Many are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice that has further spurred the Black Lives Matter movement, including Michelle Obama.

The former U.S. First Lady recently opened up about dealing with "low-grade depression" during an interview with American journalist Michele Norris on the second episode of the Michelle Obama Podcast.



"These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually," Michelle said in her heartfelt comments. "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression."

We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn't think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris. You can listen now on @Spotify: https://t.co/9GyFmLFAid#MichelleObamaPodcastpic.twitter.com/fmdOuJlsRO — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 5, 2020

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife... is dispiriting," she continued.

The 56-year-old old discussed how "exhausting" it can be to wake up to news about Black people being "dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something."

The mom of two revealed she is focusing on her wellbeing by maintaining a routine and scheduling time to address her feelings. Others can follow Michelle's lead and listen to their emotions and zero in on the things that bring them joy.

In July, Michelle spoke at the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, alongside Duchess Meghan, Hillary Clinton and Priyanka Chopra.

Michelle praised the "incredible resilience" girls at the virtual summit have shown over the last few months of uncertainty due to COVID-19.

She said the struggles some girls face, such as violence at home, teen pregnancy, carer responsibilities and child marriage, have become even more trying during times of crisis, and we cannot let them be forgotten.

"Because when we give girls the chance to learn, we give them the opportunity to fulfill their potential, build healthier families, and contribute to their countries and economies," she expressed in her message.

