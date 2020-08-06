Winnie Harlow confirms she's dating NBA player Kyle Kuzma with sweet Instagram post By Heather Cichowski

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are dating!

The Canadian model and NBA player have made a few appearances on each other's Instagram accounts, but they took things to the next level when they sweetly paid tribute to one another on their birthdays.

For Kyle's 25th birthday on July 24, Winnie shared a series of adorable photos of the Los Angeles Lakers forward and penned a romantic message that highlighted how they have grown during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Happy birthday @kuz blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul," she began.

"Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked," the former America's Next Top Model contestant continued. "Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone.

"Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here lol

"I love you babe have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion," the 26-year-old ended the heartfelt post.

The photos highlighted some of the couple's adventures together and began with a shot of them kissing.

For Winnie's birthday on July 27, the Los Angeles Lakers player returned the love in his birthday message.

"Happy birthday Lillll baybee," he captioned photos of the pair.

"Continue being that beautiful, smart, sweet, sensitive, caring, down to earth, funny, dog mothering, genuine charismatic queen you are," the NBA All-Rookie First Team honouree stated. "Never a dull moment. U fire U a real one it’s ya birthday lil boo love ya sickooo"

He uploaded photos of them together along with some beautiful shots of Winnie. One tender photo showed the pair watching the sun go down.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and the NBA resuming on July 30, Kyle has returned to the game and has been practising at the Disney campus in Orlando. He was separated from Winnie for his birthday, so she reportedly flew a sign over the training facilities for his special day.

It read, "Happy birthday King Kuz. I love you - Winnie." Awwwww!

