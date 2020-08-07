Michelle Obama checks in with fans after opening up about 'low-grade depression': 'I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling' By Heather Cichowski

Michelle Obama recently opened up about experiencing "low-grade depression" during an interview with American journalist Michele Norris on the second episode of the Michelle Obama Podcast.

Following the interview, the former U.S. First Lady took to Instagram to check in with fans about how they are feeling.

"I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast," she explained.

Michelle addressed in the post that there is no need to "worry" about her.

"First things first—I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me," the 59-year-old stated. "Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds.

"I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."

MORE: Duchess Meghan set to speak at special event with Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra

The mom of two explained that what is currently happening in the world and United States with the coronavirus pandemic, the racial injustice that has further spurred the Black Lives Matter movement and more, will have an impact on people and their mental health, and it's okay not to be okay all the time.

"The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me," Michelle stated. "So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it.

"And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you. I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat."

Michelle urged, "Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all."

MORE: Michelle Obama opens up about 'low-grade depression' in her new podcast

She shared a black-and-white photo of herself in the post. Michelle was photographed outside while writing something. She doesn't state what she is doing in the photo, but she could be jotting down her thoughts, writing a list of things she is grateful for, or something else that could assist in her well being and working through her emotions.

As previously mentioned, the podcast episode featuring Michele Norris was the former First Lady's second one of her eponymous podcast. She opened up about her feelings and how she was managing them.

"These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually," Michelle said. "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression."

We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn't think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris. You can listen now on @Spotify: https://t.co/9GyFmLFAid#MichelleObamaPodcastpic.twitter.com/fmdOuJlsRO — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 5, 2020

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife... is dispiriting," she continued.

The mom of two revealed she is focusing on her wellbeing by maintaining a routine and scheduling time to address her feelings. She added that the family, including husband, Barack Obama, and daughters, Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, are enjoying card games and puzzles together.

People can follow Michelle and listen to their emotions and focus on the things that bring them happiness. Like she said, they can also reach out to loved ones.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?