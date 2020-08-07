Jennifer Garner teaches her daughter’s fifth-grade class 'genteel refinement' in hilarious video By Heather Cichowski

Fans know that Jennifer Garner is a delight to watch on screen thanks to her various TV and movie credits, as well as her funny Pretend Cooking Show series on Instagram. Students in her daughter's fifth-grade class got to experience the actress's charm firsthand when she participated in a video lesson for the history class during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer taught the young students the art of "genteel refinement" to close out their colonial history unit. And the rest of us are now able to enjoy the lesson since the 13 Going on 30 actress has shared the video on Instagram.

The mom of three explained how the events came to be in the video caption:

"Teacher: 'Wanna be a fifth grade room mom?'

Me: 'Sure!'

Teacher: 'Want to teach the girls Genteel Refinement to close out their unit on Colonial history?'

Me: 'Heck yeah, I do.'

Teacher: 'Well shoot, I guess it will be over Zoom.'"

Jennifer expressed her thrilled reaction to being asked with a trio of happy emojis. She also summed up her middle daughter Seraphina Affleck's reaction with four slightly less amused emojis.

Jen ended the post with the hashtags "#actorforhire #momforhire #tbttoMay"

The video, which was filmed in May, captured the actress dressed up in her best gown and bonnet to suit the period. In the instructional video, she gamely demonstrated the proper use of a fan and the various things it can mean.

“This can mean ‘How do you do.' This can mean ‘Isn’t it warm out,’" the mom of three explained as she briskly fanned herself. "This can mean ‘I don’t want them to see what we’re talking about, but can you believe the bonnet on Mistress Patience?'”

MORE: Jennifer Garner enlists her hilarious mom to help make her grandma's cornbread on her 'Pretend Cooking Show'

We're sure Jennifer's terrific performance kept the kids amused during COVID-19 lockdown and hopefully helped them ace their history tests!







The Peppermint actress recently uploaded another instalment of her Pretend Cooking Show in which she made her grandma's cornbread. The video was extra special because Jennifer got some virtual help from her mom, Patricia Ann Garner.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?