Gwyneth Paltrow poses with mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin for rare family photo By Zach Harper

Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe Danner and Apple Martin all got together recently for Gwyneth's latest Goop launch, and posted a heartwarming family photo in the process.

Blythe, who is the Oscar-winner's mom and Apple's grandmother, is in the middle of the three-person hug in the photo. It shows her and Apple putting their arms around each other, while Blythe and Gwyneth link arms by their elbows. Everyone looks very happy to be together given the last few months of coronavirus lockdown.

The three were celebrating the release of the G. Label Dress Collection through Goop, and were wearing some of its looks, too! Gwyneth wore the Devin Crop Top and Danielson A-Line Polka-Dot Skirt. Apple also wore a polka-dot look, the Zera Strapless Tiered Dress. Blythe wore the pink Mendoza Dropped-Waist Shirtdress.

Gwyneth's celebrity friends were among the first to react to the photo in the comments.

"I love this so much!!" Reese Witherspoon wrote.

Selma Blair left a series of heart emojis.

"Beautiful 3 generations," Naomi Campbell added, leaving three hearts of her own.

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth's husband, was behind the camera taking the picture. The three sat down to talk about beauty and aging to promote some new Goop skincare products, with Apple interviewing her elder female relatives aboutDuring their talk, Gwyneth told Apple, 16, that getting older can be difficult, but that she felt internally beautiful the more she aged.

"I think I felt prettiest at 50 and maybe 'cause of what you just said," Blythe sweetly agreed.

Apple also asked her mom and grandma what advice they would give their younger selves.

"Grow up," Blythe replied. LOL!

