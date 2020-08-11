Zelda Williams shares emotional post ahead of sixth anniversary of dad Robin Williams's death By Heather Cichowski

Aug. 11 marks the anniversary of the death of beloved actor Robin Williams. He passed away on that day in 2014 at the age of 63 by suicide after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.

On the anniversary of his passing, fans often take to social media to pay tribute to the comedian and to offer their condolences to his family. Robin's daughter, Zelda Williams, typically honours her father ahead of the anniversary then spends Aug. 11 in private.

This year was the same.

The 31-year-old shared a message on Twitter prior to the sixth anniversary of her father's death, in which she thanked fans for their support and spoke candidly about her grief.

"It's hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," Zelda explained.

"As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."

The actress/producer continued about how this can impact her wellbeing and mental health.

"But sometimes that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of others' memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton," she elaborated.

"Tomorrow, it is simply too much," Zelda explained.

She also provided a list of resources for those in crisis and/or those who know someone in need.

"In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you need them," she urged.

"Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this post as your signpost in the desert.

"Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting."

The New York-born star provided a list of resources for people around the world, including the Crisis Canada Services Hotline.

On July 21, which would have been Robin's 69th birthday, Zelda took to Twitter to encourage fans to join her by donating $69.69 to local homeless shelters.

She later thanked fans for their generosity and helping to spread some cheer and good.

"I cannot express to you how deeply this would’ve touched Dad," she explained. "He loved the homeless, spent much of his life trying to help them, to uplift them, to have them be treated with dignity instead of disdain. Thank you for doing so in his name. Thank you, for keeping his kindness alive."

