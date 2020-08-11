Jillian Harris accidentally threw out her engagement ring: 'It was a chaotic day' By Heather Cichowski

Whoops!

Jillian Harris recently revealed she had a slight mishap with her engagement ring from fiancé Justin Pasutto – she accidentally threw it out!

Speaking to Bachelor host Chris Harrison on a recent episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, she revealed how the COVID-19 lockdown and changes to everyday life led to the lost ring.

"I had this beautiful engagement ring, but it was missing a stone and then COVID happened so we weren't accepting packages inside," explained the former Bachelorette.

"So, my ring came and I signed for it, but I had all of these packages outside and I was going through them, and it was a chaotic day.

"Maybe I was having a glass of rosé, I don't know, but anyhow, I threw out my engagement ring," the 40-year-old admitted.

"Are you kidding?" asked a shocked Chris.

"We're waiting for a new engagement ring to come," continued Jillian, "And then we had to cancel our wedding."

The Love It or List It Vancouver interior designer stated that these are "first world problems."

"I cannot complain," the optimistic star said. "We have a good life."

The couple, who have two children together, are hoping to get married next summer, in light of the coronavirus.

It seems that Jillian has taken the situation all in stride and will hopefully get her new ring and wedding soon!

MORE: Jillian Harris hands her blog over to Indigenous star Shayla Stonechild for Canada Day



Jillian previously opened up about her romantic engagement and the ring on her blog. Justin popped the question on Christmas Day, 2016 with a box of macaroons.

"I honestly couldn’t believe that I had a ring on my finger that morning … I felt so ridiculously grateful for that whole year between purchasing our new home, having Leo and then THIS! OMG!!!" she wrote.

The HGTV star said the original engagement ring was just what she envisioned.

"It's simple and classic with a moderate size diamond, I didn’t want anything too big and flashy," she explained. "It’s from the same place Justin got my push gift from, Minichiello Jewellers in Vancouver."

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?