Eugene Levy is a Canadian legend, and has made countless people laugh over the years thanks to his side-splitting performances. The Hamilton-born star was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival in recognition of his brilliant acting, producing, writing, directing and comedy chops.

Given the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures, the award was presented virtually to Eugene. The moment was made all the more special with a video montage for the actor, created by his kids, co-stars and many friends.

These included son and Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy, along with the rest of the show's cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy. Jason Biggs, Eugene's son in American Pie, and comedic legends Jennifer Coolidge and Martin Short also featured in the special video, which was created with the help of Variety.

On Instagram, Dan shared the heartwarming video montage and footage of his dad virtually receiving the award.

"If this doesn’t warm your heart then I don’t know what," he explained in the post.



"Watch my Dad try to hold back the tears when he is surprised by his friends and cast mates in this little tribute video for his Lifetime Achievement Achievement Award [sic] at the Newport Beach Film Festival," the proud son continued. "Love you, Dad! You deserve it all."

"A lifetime, a lifetime recognition," Dan remarked in the 10-minute video. "And you're only halfway there... You're very good at what you do and you set a bar for everyone that you work with. You are incredibly professional, you are incredibly kind, and you have been such a role model for me just in terms of how to be good, generally, and good at your job."

"First of all, let me say what an honour it is for me to not be there tonight," joked Steve Martin. "To be able to tribute you, and not really have to do much, or go anywhere, just stay home, is such a thrill."

As he watched the video, the 73-year-old was visibly moved with emotion, and occasionally laughed at the cheeky jibes and remarks of his co-stars and friends. At the end of the video, he took off his glasses and wiped away tears.

"Look at this. Are you happy now?" he chuckled.

Many celebrities also praised Eugene in the comments and offered their congratulations.

"Heart: warmed," stated Jennifer Garner.

"Well this is amazing," wrote Tony Hale.

"This is wonderful," penned Katie Couric.

Eugene, Dan and the rest of the Schitt's Creek cast and crew have plenty more to celebrate because the show is up for three major awards at the 2020 Emmys, and they received 15 nominations overall! Eugene is in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the hilarious show.

The 2020 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20. The ceremony will reportedly be virtual because of COVID-19.

