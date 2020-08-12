Princess Diana musical to premiere on Netflix By Zach Harper

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on everyone worldwide, and that includes the entertainment industry. Diana: A True Musical Story, a Broadway musical about the late "People's Princess," will premiere in 2021 on Netflix after its March 31 opening night was thrown off due to COVID-19.

The production, which stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, will screen on the popular streaming platform before it opens on May 25. The cast will be on hand for the filming at New York's Longacre Theater, which will be done without an audience to maintain social distancing rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theatre lovers everywhere," the producers said. "Though there is no substitute for live theatre, we are honoured to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

In addition to Jeanna, Diana: A True Musical Story features Roe Hartrampf (Prince Charles), Erin Davie (Duchess Camilla) and Judy Kaye (the Queen). Its music is by David Bryan, who also co-wrote the lyrics with Joe DiPietro. The entire production is based on the late Princess of Wales's life.

This won't be the first time a musical has premiered on a streaming platform. Disney+ acquired the rights to Hamilton for its premiere featuring the original cast on July 4. The new staging of the 2015 production was originally supposed to open in theatres in October 2021.