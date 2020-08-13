Kelly Ripa's daughter makes hilarious comment about 'thirst trap' photos of Mark Consuelos By Heather Cichowski

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are raising their three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, in the age of social media. While the parents have rules about their children's social media use, including having Lola keep her Instagram account private until she turned 18, Lola has some thoughts about her parents' social media habits.

The family opened up about their life in People's inaugural Family Issue.

This included Lola's feelings on some of her parents' social media posts. The college student revealed the " thirst trap pictures" her mom shared of her dad were not what she wanted to see.

"That's disgusting," Lola stated during a mother-daughter Q&A. "I blocked that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that."

"I don't know if I follow you on Instagram still," the student said laughing. "I'm kidding. I would never."

"She unfollowed me and then she blocked me," Kelly quipped, getting in on the joke.

MORE: Kelly Ripa has some major beauty advice for daughter Lola – and it’s so relatable!



Lola also said she wouldn't engage in clapbacks to haters, like her mom does. The young adult understood her mom's argument for doing so, but felt she "shouldn't give them the time of day."





In the interview, Lola also discussed an important quality she got from her mom: the ability to welcome people with open arms.

"You taught me that it doesn't matter who you come from, what your name is, you treat everyone with that same kindness and respect," Lola explained to her mom.

On the flip side, Kelly divulged that she felt most like her daughter when she downloaded Instagram.

"I don't know if it's called uploading or downloading, but when I got the app called Instagram," explained Kelly. "And you were showing me how to post things, and how to hashtag things.

"I think that is the time I felt most like you, like we were having a real teenage conversation."

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?