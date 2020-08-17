'The Crown' has cast its Princess Diana for seasons five and six By Zach Harper

Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in seasons five and six of The Crown, Netflix has announced.

The 29-year-old Australian star joins an all-star cast that already includes Imelda Staunton (the Queen), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip).

Elizabeth, who is known for her work in the most recent adaptation of The Great Gatsby, in which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, shared her excitement at landing the role of the "People's Princess" in a statement on Aug. 17.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Elizabeth said in a touching statement. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Diana being recast is in line with what's happening with the rest of the roles for seasons five and six – Imelda is taking over from Olivia Colman, Lesley steps in for Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies steps aside for Jonathan. Similarly, Olivia took over from Claire Foy, who played the Queen in seasons one and two, while Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith ceded their roles as Margaret and Philip to Helena and Tobias for seasons three and the not-yet-aired season four.

Reports say season six will run until the early 2000s, with season five likely opening sometime in the 1990s. Since the Princess of Wales passed away in 1997, it isn't known how many episodes will feature Elizabeth in season six.

The series was not initially expected to get a sixth season, but Netflix decided to do one after all when it cast Imelda back in January.

Filming for season four of The Crown was finished before the spread of COVID-19 suspended production across television and film and social distancing was put in place. It is anticipated the fourth season will drop later this year.

