Ryan Reynolds's Aviation American Gin sells for US$610 million By Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds better check his pockets because it sounds like a lot of cash is set to be burning holes in them very soon!

Aviation American Gin, of which the beloved Canadian star was an owner, has sold to massive liquor firm Diageo for a whopping US$610 million (that's about $805 million in Canada), according to Deadline.

Ryan bought a minority stake in Aviation for an unspecified amount in 2018, and the publication says the deal is worth US$335 million ($442 million Canadian) upfront, and the rest is said to be dependent on sales of the brand. He will hold his interest in the brand as part of the deal.

"A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit," Ryan said in a statement, according to Deadline. "What I didn't expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I've ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We're so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading."

This isn't the first time in recent years that Diageo has acquired a celebrity-owned liquor line. The firm bought George Clooney's Casamigos, which he co-owned with Cindy Crawford's hubby Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, in 2017. George launched the brand in 2013 and it focused on tequila. The selling price? A cool US$700 million and an additional $US300 million based on sales of the brand. If you're keeping track, that's a total of US$1 billion.

Over the weekend, Ryan and Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a fun, light-hearted Story post about two masks their daughters had made them. The cool designs featured multicoloured stars and doodling from the girls. Blake and Ryan posed with them on, making huge eyes and looking hilarious.

"We won't embarrass them at all in middle school," Blake joked in the caption.

Elsewhere, Ryan, who is originally from British Columbia, has been busy encouraging young people in the province to wear masks and not to have massive parties.

Last week, B.C. Premier John Horgan asked Ryan if he could use his superpowers and say something to discourage mass gatherings. The province is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, many of which are in people younger than 40 years old.

"This is a callout to Deadpool right now," John said in a press conference. "Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us. My number's on the internet."

Ryan certainly delivered. He replied to John's video on Twitter, joking that no one wanted medical advice from people like him "unless it's plastic surgery" and using the opportunity to troll a friend: "A lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman," he hilariously said.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

But then he got serious.

"Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is, of course, dangerous," he said. "They probably don't know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it, too. And, of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable.

He continued that B.C. is home to "some of the coolest older people on Earth," including David Suzuki and his mother, Tamara.

"Here's the thing," he continued. "I hope that young people in B.C . Don't kill my mom or David Suzuki – or each other. Like, let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable."

