Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite for a reading of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' By Heather Cichowski

Fans are already hoping for some sort of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion at the 2020 Emmy Awards after it was revealed both stars received nominations. Now, there's another on-screen get-together to look forward to between the former couple, as well as a number of A-listers.

Brad and Jen will reunite for a live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for COVID-19 relief. It will benefit Sean Penn's CORE and Reform, which advocates for probation and parole reforms that make communities safer.

The announcement originally stated that Jen and Sean would be joined by Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Dane Cook and Shia LaBeouf. Later, Brad and Jimmy Kimmel were added to the star-studded lineup! And they promise even more celebrities.

"This just in: #FastTimesLive will now stream on Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and #BradPitt and @JimmyKimmel will be joining the all-star cast," read the announcement on Aug. 17. "All proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of @COREResponse and @Reform, tune in to Facebook.com/COREResponse or TikTok.com/COREResponse on August 21. It's going to be awesome, totally awesome!"

The original Instagram announcement made it clear that this isn't a reboot, or remake, but a reading.

Fans can see the unrehearsed, socially distanced live event and help support the initiative's coronavirus pandemic relief efforts on CORE's TikTok and Facebook on Friday, Aug. 21 at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

According to Vulture, Sean will not reprise his breakout role of Jeff Spicoli from the 1982 high school comedy. It remains to be seen what parts the group will play, but the Fast Times Live event will be, like, totally awesome!

Fans can watch Brad and Jen at the 72nd Emmys on Sept. 20. They'll be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but reports indicate it will be a virtual ceremony in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on The Morning Show. Brad earned a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his brief-but-memorable turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live. His hilarious appearance came during one of the show's Saturday Night Live at Home episodes that aired during the COVID-19 lockdown.

