Reese Witherspoon says it's her 'job' to embarrass her kids By Zach Harper

Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's most relatable stars, and that includes the way she parents her children.

The Oscar-winning actress recently told Kerry Washington, her Little Fires Everywhere co-star and co-producer and friend, that she has a duty, as a mother, to embarrass Ava, 20, Deacon, 16 and Tennessee, 7.

Deacon recently released his first single, "Long Run," and Reese made headlines last month when she posted a hilarious video of her grooving along to the track. The teenager could be seen laughing, jokingly cringing at his mom.

Kerry, who was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, asked Reese about the clip.

"He seemed both really happy and proud that you were so proud of him, but also a little embarrassed," Kerry said. "Do you often embarrass your kids intentionally, unintentionally? Is that just my path [as a mom]?"

Reese's response? Good parenting and embarrassing your kids go hand-in-hand.

"I just say, if you're not embarrassing your children, you're not spending enough time with them," Reese joked. "That's basically my role. It's our job as parents to really ramp up the entertainment."

The clip in question wasn't the only time Reese has poked fun at Deacon – and vice versa – on social media. In February, the teenager showed his mom how to "dap somebody up" with a quick how-to video. You can watch it below – and laugh:

