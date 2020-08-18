Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy US$40 million home on Florida private island By Zach Harper

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a new home!

The celebrity couple, who are selling their 4,000-square-foot Malibu, Calif. beach house for US$8 million, have just bought a massive 15,000-square-foot home on Star Island, a private island near Miami.

The huge house has 10 bedrooms, a whopping 12 bathrooms, a library, huge kitchen, oceanfront pool and even an elevator. It also has a private, 100-foot wood dock, ocean access, an infinity pool, cabana bath, bar and hot tub. They'll count stars such as Rosie O'Donnell, Shaquille O'Neal and Diddy as neighbours thanks to the deal.

You can see inside this impressive (we're not kidding) property in the video below:

This is the second home in Florida that the couple now own. They also call Coral Gables home. They've been spending quarantine in that home, and may have decided they need a bit more space and since they aren't spending time in Malibu due to the pandemic, might also decide to sell the Coral Gables house at a later date. Nothing's been confirmed, though, and they haven't listed the house. The Star Island home may simply be another good investment for them.

In addition to the three homes mentioned above, J.Lo and A-Rod also own a home in Los Angeles' Bel Air neighbourhood, another in Encino, Calif. and a Manhattan penthouse.

The couple were recently forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. They want to have a big church wedding, which isn't possible right now because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," a source told E! News in May.

A-Rod popped the question back in March 2019, when he and J.Lo were on vacation in the Bahamas. The two have been dating since 2017 and moved in together that same year. They've had no difficulty blending their families – Jen's children, twins Max and Emme, and A-Rod's kids, Natasha and Ella, love each other.

