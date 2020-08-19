'Dear Evan Hansen' is being made into a movie By Heather Cichowski

Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is a smash hit, and counts the royals among its biggest fans – so we're thrilled to hear it's being adapted into a movie. We're sure Duchess Kate and Prince William will feel the same!

According to Playbill, Steven Levenson, the writer of the original book, will pen the screenplay, while Stephen Chbosky will serve as director.

It is rumoured Ben Platt will reprise his role as the title character. He was the original Evan Hansen and part of the original Broadway cast. He won a Tony Award for the role in 2017.

Amandla Stenberg is confirmed to be part of the film's cast. The Hate U Give actress will portray Alana Beck. What's more, the character will get an expanded storyline in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter via Billboard. It's said the actress will work with the Dear Evan Hansen composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, on a new song for the film. The pair also wrote the music and lyrics for the stage musical.

The role of Evan has also been played by Ben Levi Ross, Sam Tutty and Jordan Fisher on stage.

Ben previously told Jimmy Fallon during a virtual taping of The Tonight Show in June about the movie adaptation and whether he thought he would be a part of it.

"We're kind of in this weird COVID limbo where anything can happen," the 26-year-old explained. "It's something that we've definitely been trying to get together and make happen."

"I know Universal really wants to make the film," he continued. "It's a toss-up at this point just based on, can we do it safely and can we get it together in time?"

Ben also referenced the high school age of the characters.

"You know, some of us are getting a little long in the tooth, so it's a now-or-never kind-of-thing."

He said at the time, he thought the production could go either way, but said he thought it "could be a beautiful thing."

In addition to rumours of Ben joining the film's cast, Kaitlyn Dever is reportedly in talks to play Evan's crush, Zoey Murphy, in the movie.

MORE: 'The Crown' has cast its Princess Diana for seasons five and six

Given the coronavirus pandemic, there has been no further details on the production and release of the Dear Evan Hansen film as of yet.

Dear Evan Hansen is a musical that follows the character in the title. Evan is a high school student with social anxiety who writes letters about the good points in his days at the suggestion of his therapist. However, he gets mixed up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Evan's letters for their son’s suicide note.

As we previously said, many celebrities and royals have attended stagings, including the Cambridges went to see it at the Noël Coward Theatre in London in February.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?