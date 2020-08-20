Alanis Morissette reveals the one skincare product she has been using since the '90s By Heather Cichowski

Alanis Morissette fully admits to being a lover of "high novelty" and in need of "variety" when it comes to her skincare products. She proved her point with the floor-to-ceiling shelf of beauty products she revealed when she shared her nighttime skincare regimen in Harper's Bazaar latest instalment of its Go to Bed With Me series.

But there is one product the Canadian icon has been using since the 1990s, and that is The Body Shop's Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover, $19.

"I have always used this Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover from The Body Shop, for 20 years," revealed the singer in the video. "When Anita Roddick was alive."

Anita was the founder of The Body Shop, and was also a human rights activist and environmental campaigner.

"And Body Shop in the '90s was super popular," Alanis said before she started laughing about her false eyelashes coming out.

"I've used a ton of eye makeup removers over the years," the "Thank U" singer explained. "This one's great because when it gets in your eyes, which it invariably does, it doesn't sting... and it feels like water so there's no oily residue.

"And thankfully it hasn't been discontinued," the 46-year-old said, laughing. "Almost everything I love gets discontinued.

"And I cry myself to sleep," she joked.

MORE: The classic song Alanis Morissette didn't want to include on 'Jagged Little Pill'

The video highlighted Alanis's love of beauty and skincare over her 18-step routine. While she might enjoy trying new products and layering different things, it seems that The Body Shop eye makeup remover is a classic in her eyes, like many of her songs are to her fans!





