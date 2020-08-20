Watch Jennifer Hudson's incredible performance of 'A Change is Gonna Come' By Zach Harper

The Democratic National Convention was held this week, in which Joe Biden was officially nominated by the Democratic Party to be its presidential candidate, and Kamala Harris was also nominated to be the vice-presidential candidate.

The convention was historic, making Kamala, who is of Black and Indian heritage, the first woman of colour to accept a major nomination from an American political party.

Following Kamala's acceptance speech, Jennifer Hudson took the stage to close the convention, delivering an incredible cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come." The version was the same one done by Aretha Franklin, who Jennifer is set to play in an upcoming biopic.

Jennifer, who has won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award throughout her career, was joined by accompanists on the piano and saxophone for a stripped-down version of the track, which is a soul classic written during the Civil Rights movement in the United States. She performed it from the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago, and it will give you goosebumps.

You can watch JHud's performance in the clip below.

As mentioned, Jennifer's Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, opens Jan. 15. It also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra MaDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige. The Queen of Soul herself picked Jennifer for the role, which follows Aretha's career from her early days struggling in show business to her breakthrough and transformation into the massive star she became. You can watch the trailer below: