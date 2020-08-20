'The Crown': Netflix drops first trailer and reveals release date for season four By Zach Harper

Mark your calendars! Season four of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 15!

The streaming giant released the first trailer for its next instalment of the acclaimed series, which will again feature Olivia Colman playing the Queen and introduces Gillian Anderson as late former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The 46-second clip opens with Olivia as Her Majesty on horseback, cameras crowding 10 Downing Street after Margaret has taken office and we see the back of Diana's head several times.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

By the looks of the trailer, we'll be seeing quite a lot of the late Princess of Wales this season. We also get a quick glimpse of her spectacular wedding dress made for her nuptials with Prince Charles in 1981, but we still only see the back of Emma's character.

This trailer certainly ups the intrigue for season four! It looks to be a busy set of episodes full of plenty of new characters, beloved older ones and lots of events for the Royal Family.

Season four picks up in the late '70s/early '80s. It will cover Charles and Diana's romance, Margaret taking office, likely touch on the Falklands War, apartheid in South Africa and will also introduce Prince William and Prince Harry. It will also cover Michael Fagan's terrifying break-in of Buckingham Palace and Diana's 1989 flight on a Concorde airplane, according to reports.

Among those set to return to the season alongside Olivia are Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Marion Bailey (the Queen Mother), Josh O'Connor (Charles), Emerald Fennell (Camilla Shand, later Camilla Parker Bowles) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne). New faces include Emma and Gillian.

Season four was luckily shot before the coronavirus pandemic closed most film and TV sets worldwide. We can't wait to see what it has to offer!

