Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to jail in U.S. college admissions scandal case By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have officially been sentenced to jail in connection to their respective charges related to the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The former Full House actress was sentenced to a two-month federal prison sentence this afternoon. Furthermore, she must also pay a $150,000 fine and serve 150 hours of community service, according to reports.

Mossimo received a five-month federal prison sentence during his virtual sentencing on Aug. 21. As part of his sentence, the fashion designer must pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Mossimo and his attorneys appeared via video link for the sentencing due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was sentenced in the morning while Lori was sentenced in the afternoon. She was also sentenced virtually. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he would accept the plea deals.

The couple previously pleaded guilty to their respective charges in relation to the college admissions scandal. Lori pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, while Mossimo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Mossimo and Lori had asked their sentencing to be moved up from today to July 30, but U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said the Aug. 21 sentencing date stood.

Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

Last year, 50 people were arrested in connection with the case, including Lori and Mossimo as well as Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to charges connected with the case and served almost two weeks in prison.

