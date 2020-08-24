Alanis Morissette shares the surprising story of how her family came to Canada By Heather Cichowski

Alanis Morissette recently demonstrated her nighttime skincare regimen in Harper's Bazaar's Go to Bed With Me series. In the video, the Canadian icon shared some interesting anecdotes, including how her family came to Canada. It turns out the move was all because of a cigarette.

Midway through Alanis's 18-step routine, she stated she was a fan of "intermittency spraying herself with some spritzers." That included the Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Hydrating Mist, $44.

"There's something about this smell," the 46-year-old said. "It's Hungarian, and I'm 50 per cent Hungarian. And this company was started two years after my mom escaped during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution."

The "Thank U" singer explained how her family fled Hungary and eventually settled in Canada.

"She and her family were going to go to Australia," said the singer about her mom. "But, my grandpa stepped out for a cigarette, missed the boat – literally – and the only place they could go while they were escaping was to Canada!"

Alanis continued, "So, I have a cigarette to thank for my life."

However, she made it clear that she wasn't promoting smoking.

"I am not condoning cigarette smoking," she clarified.

Alanis seamlessly transitioned back to talking about the facial mist.

"But, Hungarian," she continued, holding up the mist. She explained it had an "amazing smell."

The mom of three also revealed that she and her girlfriends keep bottles of the face mist in their purses and spray each other.

"Because that is real sisterhood," the performer said.

Indeed, Eminence Organic Skin Care was founded in 1958 in Hungary. The brand uses sustainable farming and green practices to create its organic, natural products. It even has its own farm in Fülöpjakab that's open to the public! The fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in the farmlands end up in the skin care products.

