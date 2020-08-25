TIFF 2020 reveals more special events and new films that will screen at the festival By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

This year's Toronto International Film Festival is fast approaching, and the full schedule has been released, revealing exciting new events and films.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ontario's phased COVID-19 reopening, TIFF 2020 will be a "hybrid" event featuring digital and special in-person events. It will run Sept. 10 to 19, and there will only be 50 feature films screened this year compared to the 250 that are normally part of the annual festival.

TIFF co-heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente announced on Aug. 25 that the festival will also feature In Conversation With... talks and Short Cuts screenings. There will also be a number of awards, including the TIFF People’s Choice Award, the IMDbPro Short Cuts Awards and the Amplify Voices Awards. The last category will be presented to the three best feature films by under-represented filmmakers.

The In Conversation With... events feature candid sit-downs with industry leaders about art, activism, their creative processes and much more. There are six confirmed conversations so far, and they include discussions with Halle Berry, Saoirse Ronan and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The chats will reflect on their incredible careers as well as important issues. Ava will discuss the Black Lives Matter movement. Halle will also show her directorial debut, Bruised, at the festival while Saoirse and Kate Winslet's highly anticipated film, Ammonite, will be featured at TIFF.

Short Cuts is TIFF's short films section and will see 36 short films featured at this year's festival. The selection of films includes directorial works from TIFF alumni mixed with discoveries by TIFF programmers from Canada and around the world. Short films include Shooting Star from Canada, Marlon Brando from the Netherlands and Drought from Lebanon.

The 2020 TIFF special events line-up celebrates the diversity of audiences and their interests, and are part of TIFF's Official Selection. The five films (Underplayed, The Boy from Medellín, The Truffle Hunters, The Water Man and Wolfwalkers) will be accessible on the Bell Digital Cinema platform.

Additionally, there are four films that have been chosen that embody the spirit of Planet Africa. Planet Africa was a festival program created in 1995 by Cameron Bailey, dedicated to cinema from Africa and the African diaspora. It celebrates its 25th year in 2020. The films represented are: Akilla’s Escape, Downstream to Kinshasa, 40 Years A Prisoner and The Way I See It.

The special events and additional experiences will join the confirmed line-up of feature films. These include:

Ammonite, directed by Francis Lee (starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan)

Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg (starring Mads Mikkelsen)

Bruised, directed byHalle Berry

Concrete Cowboys, directed by Ricky Staub (starring Idris Elba)

Fauna, directed by Nicolás Pereda

Good Joe Bell, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (starring Mark Wahlberg)

Spring Blossom, directed by Suzanne Lindon

True Mothers, directed by Naomi Kawase



The TIFF Member pre-sale stars Aug. 28 while public tickets open on Sept. 5. Additional ticket information is available at tiff.net.

