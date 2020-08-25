Watch Beyoncé's gorgeous new video for 'Brown Skin Girl,' which features Blue Ivy, Naomi Campbell and more stars By Zach Harper

Beyoncé has just released a totally gorgeous new video for her track "Brown Skin Girl," and the clip features a cameo from her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey and Blue are also joined by supermodel Naomi Campbell, Oscar-winning star Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Rowland, who was in Destiny's Child with Beyoncé. Kelly and Bey have remained friends and Kelly often spends time with the superstar, Blue and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

The clip was directed by Jenn Nkiru, who has helmed videos for Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the past. The beautiful video begins with Bey and Blue playing a hand game and cuddling with each other before it shifts to showing Black women and girls getting ready for and attending a debutantes ball.

"It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown," Beyoncé said in a statement as she released the video, which debuted on Good Morning America on Aug. 24. "We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light – Jenn Nkiru came up with the Black debutantes. It was important that we are all in this together and we're all celebrating each other."

"My greatest inspiration comes from Black people, specifically Black women," Jenn also said about her work on the video.

This is the second video Beyoncé has released for this track. Last year, she put out a clip for the song, which was originally found on The Lion King: The Gift, which she released in connection with The Lion King in 2019. "Brown Skin Girl" was later re-released on her Black is King visual album earlier this year

Bey wrote, produced and directed Black is King, which you can watch on Disney+. At the time of its release, it was described as "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience."

"The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present," a statement read at the time. "A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and purposeful future."

You can watch the joyful new clip for "Brown Skin Girl" below: