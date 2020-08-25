The role Keanu Reeves has always wanted to play – but says he can't now By Heather Cichowski

Keanu Reeves has played iconic characters from Neo in The Matrix franchise to the title character in John Wick. But even the Canadian star has a role he wishes he'd done.

The 55-year-old and his Bill & Ted Face the Music costar Alex Winter recently appeared in a virtual interview on Radio Andy and revealed the iconic part he would have liked.

"Are there any roles, or could-have-been-roles, that you would travel back in time to do?" asked the interviewer.

Andy Cohen later prompted the question, asking if there were any roles the actors auditioned for and never got to play or anything else that had sparked their interests.



"I always wanted to play Wolverine," admitted Keanu.

"It's not too late," Alex promptly replied.

But Keanu said it was.

"It's not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine," Alex championed. "I'm just going to leave that there."

"It is too late," The Matrix star insisted. "I'm good with it now."

Keanu elaborated, saying he was very serious that he had no chance of doing the role.

"Oh, yeah. Frank Miller's Wolverine? For sure," he stated.

Wolverine first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1970s, and was mostly associated with X-Men. American novelist, filmmaker and comic book writer Frank, along with writer Chris Claremont and inker Josef Rubinstein, produced a Wolverine miniseries in 1982 that further developed Wolverine's character and was heralded as a success.

Action-adventure fans will know Hugh Jackman played Wolverine/Logan in multiple X-Men movies, beginning in 2000 with X-Men and ending with 2017's Logan. It is one of the Australian actor's most famous roles.



