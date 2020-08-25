Nick Cordero virtual tribute concert to take place over Labour Day weekend By Heather Cichowski

Nick Cordero will be remembered with a special virtual tribute concert that will stream on Broadway on Demand over the Labour Day weekend.

The Broadway star passed away from complications related to COVID-19 on July 5 after a weeks-long battle with the virus. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March and was later admitted to hospital on March 30. The 41-year-old had been on a ventilator in the ICU and had endured numerous complications and operations before succumbing.

His loved ones will reportedly share their memories and photos during the Broadway on Demand special. Some of his former co-stars, including those from Bullets Over Broadway, Rock of Ages and Waitress, will participate in the broadcast, and there will be some special performances.







Nick's Feinstein’s/54 Below “Live Your Life” live album will also be released Sept. 17, to coincide with what would have been his Nick Cordero's 42nd birthday, according to Variety.

Nick's wife, Amanda Kloots, kept fans updated during his battle against COVID-19 on social media and has since been candid about her grief.

Zach Braff, who worked with Nick on Bullets Over Broadway, has also previously paid tribute to the late actor. The former Scrubs star revealed he promised Nick he would look after Amanda and one-year-old son Elvis.

"I promise the world they will never want for anything," Zach said. "I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."