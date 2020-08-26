Gigi Hadid cradles her baby bump in gorgeous maternity photoshoot By Heather Cichowski

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept things relatively private after they revealed back in April they were expecting their first child together. As the two prepare to be parents, the 25-year-old has showcased her baby bump in a breathtaking maternity photoshoot.

Gigi shared a series of black-and-white images on Instagram from the shoot.

"Growin an angel :)," she captioned the first one, which showcased her kneeling and cradling her round stomach.

The images were taken in July because the model captioned the second series of pictures, "7.26.20." In the final series, she thanked the crew who made it possible to create the beautiful photos.

"Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes," Gigi wrote. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

PHOTOS: Celebrities who are expecting babies or reported to be awaiting bundles of joy in 2020

All the photos have received over four million likes in less than 12 hours after they were posted. Many of Gigi's fellow supermodels remarked about the stunning photos and sang her praises about what a great mother she will be.

Gigi has been very quiet on social media during her pregnancy and COVID-19. In July, she explained her reasons during an Instagram Live.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys," the Vogue cover girl divulged. "I do appreciate those positive comments."

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she continued. "Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

Gigi said people should focus on the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement and equality.

Gigi, Zayn and Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid, have been quarantined at their mom Yolanda Hadid's farm.

On July 31, the mom-to-be shared a romantic photo of she and Zayn kissing. She captioned it "baby daddy" with a smiling emoji.

The model and former One Direction band member have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. They split up once in 2018 and again 2019 before they were back together by Valentine's Day this year.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?