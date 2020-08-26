Hugh Jackman wishes Blake Lively a happy birthday by trolling Ryan Reynolds By Zach Harper

Hugh Jackman wanted to wish his friend Blake Lively a happy birthday, so he did it in typical style: By trolling Ryan Reynolds in an interview.

Blake turned 33 on Aug. 25, and Hugh was asked about this feud with her husband when he appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"It's getting worse and worse," he joked of the fake feud the two stars have going. He then turned to the subject of Blake.

"By the way, it's Blake's birthday today," he said. "I just love her. I wanna be really clear. Blake is amazing.

"I don't know how that happened," he joked, referring to her relationship with Ryan. "But still. She is flawless, and to think of what she's had to put up with... I mean, let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing, so I just hope more than anything that she's on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day."

"I mean, it's classic Beauty and the Beast where she's trapped with Ryan Reynolds in a castle somewhere," Julia Cunningham, one of the show's co-hosts, quipped. "Being forced to hang out with him. Who knew?"

"Yeah, but not the Beauty and the Beast where it turns out that he's a really good guy at the end," Hugh jokingly replied.

We can't wait to see how Ryan responds.

Earlier this month, the Deadpool star trolled the Wolverine actor in a pretty epic way. British Columbia Premier John Horgan asked Ryan to speak out and encourage youth in the province to stop going to parties and mass gatherings. B.C. had seen a surge in coronavirus cases among people younger than 40 years old in recent weeks.

So of course, Ryan phoned John's office and left a message in which he poked fun at Hugh. Ryan joked that no one wanted medical advice from people like him "unless it's plastic surgery" and then said: "A lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman."

But then he got serious.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

"Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is, of course, dangerous," he said. "They probably don't know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it, too. And, of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable.

He continued that B.C. is home to "some of the coolest older people on Earth," including David Suzuki and his mother, Tamara.

"Here's the thing," he continued. "I hope that young people in B.C . Don't kill my mom or David Suzuki – or each other. Like, let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable."

May this feud never end!

